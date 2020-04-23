|
|
|
Sheard John Peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary on the 18th April 2020, aged 87 years and of Hunsworth. The beloved husband of the late Dinah. A dearly loved dad of Bridget and James, dear
father-in-law of David and Sara.
A much loved grandad of Rachel, Thomas, Samantha, Emma and Sophie. Dear uncle of
Helen and Ruth.
A private family committal
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
A service of celebration will take place later in the year, which the details will be printed
in this publication.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 23, 2020