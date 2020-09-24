Home

WALKER JOHN MICHAEL On 17th September 2020, in hospital, of Mirfield, aged 81 years, Michael, beloved husband of the late Adolfine, a loving and much loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
No flowers by request, donations in his memory may be placed on the collection plate provided for the benefit of Church Funds.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020
