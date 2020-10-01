Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Walker

Notice

John Walker Notice
Walker John Michael Sincere thanks are extended to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of St Mary's Church Funds received following the
sad loss of Michael.

Grateful thanks to the
Ambulance Service, staff of
Mirfield Health Centre, Pinderfields and Dewsbury Hospitals and staff of
Ings Grove House for their care.
Also, to Rev Hugh Baker, cousin Ian and Organist Scott for helping to make the service so memorable.

Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -