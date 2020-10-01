|
Walker John Michael Sincere thanks are extended to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of St Mary's Church Funds received following the
sad loss of Michael.
Grateful thanks to the
Ambulance Service, staff of
Mirfield Health Centre, Pinderfields and Dewsbury Hospitals and staff of
Ings Grove House for their care.
Also, to Rev Hugh Baker, cousin Ian and Organist Scott for helping to make the service so memorable.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020