|
|
|
WALKER JONATHAN CHARLES Of Mirfield,
died peacefully on
11th January 2020 in
Pinderfields Hospital after fighting a long illness, aged 56 years.
Beloved son of the late Jim and Pat and elder brother of Jane.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 5th February, 1.15pm at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Pinderfields Hospital.
All enquiries to Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors, Mirfield
Tel; 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020