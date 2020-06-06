|
|
|
Mitchell Joseph On 30th May 2020, suddenly,
in hospital, aged 89 years,
Joe, loving and much loved husband of Sally,
dearly loved dad of Paul and Susan, a dear father in law of Kim,
loving grandad of Paul, Lee,
Oliver and Thomas and
proud great-grandad of
Libby, Emily, Sonny-Jo and Layla,
a very dear brother of Mary,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Cemetery on
Thursday 11th June 2020
at 10.30am.
At Joe's request, donations in his memory may be made online to the Martin House Hospice.
RIP
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020