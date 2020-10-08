|
|
|
Tyne Joseph William On 3rd October 2020, peacefully
at Ashcroft Nursing Home, of Dewsbury Moor, aged 94 years, Joseph, beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad of Angela, Avril and the late Neil,
very dear father-in-law of Keith and Nigel, a much loved grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current guidelines,
a funeral service by
invitation only will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 23rd October 2020
at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020