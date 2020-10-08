Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Tyne

Notice Condolences

Joseph Tyne Notice
Tyne Joseph William On 3rd October 2020, peacefully
at Ashcroft Nursing Home, of Dewsbury Moor, aged 94 years, Joseph, beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad of Angela, Avril and the late Neil,
very dear father-in-law of Keith and Nigel, a much loved grandad and great grandad.
Due to the current guidelines,
a funeral service by
invitation only will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 23rd October 2020
at 9.45am.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -