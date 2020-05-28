|
|
|
Gledhill nee McCarthy
Joy On 19th May 2020, in hospital,
aged 87 years, Joy, loving and devoted wife of the late Brian,
mother of Kevin, Martin, Jane, Sarah and the late Ian,
a dear mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma.
Due to the present
restrictions a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 4th June 2020.
Donations in memory of
Joy may be forward to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Later in the year everyone will be made welcome In a celebration of Joys life, love and work.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020