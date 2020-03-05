|
|
|
ALLATT Nee BROUGHTON
JOYCE MURIEL On 21st February 2020,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 90 years,
Joyce Muriel Allatt,
devoted wife of the late Raymond,
much loved mum of Rob and Jayne,
dear mother in law of David,
a very dear sister of Phillip,
sister-in-law of Brenda
and auntie of Helen and Lucy.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 11.15am. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box provided at the service or sent to
George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Ponderosa Therapeutic Centre.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020