Joyce Butler

Joyce Butler Notice
Butler Joyce On July 12, peacefully,
aged 89 years of Ilkley and formerly Dewsbury.
Beloved wife of the late Keith, much loved mother of Stephen and Claire, mother in law of Kate and Elie and a very dear grandmother and great grandmother.
A private family burial will be held at Batley Cemetery.
Donations if desired in memory of Joyce may be given to
The Clarke Foley Centre, Ilkley, C/O John Whitham Funeral Services, 34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in Batley News on July 23, 2020
