Joyce Clough Notice
Clough Joyce
(nee Webster) Peacefully at home with all her family at her side,
Joyce aged 89 years, of Scholes.
The beloved wife of the late James and a dearly loved mum of Alan, Andrew and Sallyann.
Also a very dear mother-in-law and a devoted and much loved grandma and great grandma.
A private family service will take place at Scholes Parish Church and will be followed
by the committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020
