Dunford Joyce On 13th May 2020, peacefully at her home in Earlsheaton,
aged 93 years, Joyce,
beloved wife of the late Bill,
much loved mum of Trevor and
the late Denise, a loved grandma and great grandma.
Due to the current
restrictions a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 4th June 2020.
All enquiries with regard to the visual web cast should be made
to George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Donations in memory of Joyce may be made to Branch FM Radio.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020