DUNFORD Joyce Trevor and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and messages of condolences received during their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to Doctors & staff
of Earlsheaton Medical Practice
and Kalcrest Carers,
especially Tracey & Jordan
for all for their care.
Also to Jill Bailey for kindly
playing the organ and to
Pastor Jeremy Childs
for his comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and her team
at George Brooke Ltd for all their care and support throughout.
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020