Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
13:15
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Dyson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Dyson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Dyson Notice
Dyson nee Hodgson
Joyce Passed away peacefully on
30th December 2019,
aged 87 years, Joyce,
beloved wife of the late Douglas,
loving mum, grandma
and great-grandma.

Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 1:15pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box supplied by the funeral directors George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -