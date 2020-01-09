|
|
|
Dyson nee Hodgson
Joyce Passed away peacefully on
30th December 2019,
aged 87 years, Joyce,
beloved wife of the late Douglas,
loving mum, grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 1:15pm. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box supplied by the funeral directors George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020