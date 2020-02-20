Home

HEPWORTH Nee Hirst
Formerly Wood
Joyce On 13th February 2020, peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital and of Westborough, aged 75 years, Joyce, loving wife of Ernest,
dear sister of Jennifer
and sister law of John,
a much loved auntie
and great auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 12:30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of
Joyce may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 20, 2020
