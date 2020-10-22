|
|
|
KEELER (formerly Egan,
nee Anderson)
Joyce Elaine On 15th October 2020,
in hospital, of Birstall and
formerly of Earlsheaton,
aged 75 years, Joyce,
beloved wife of Melvyn,
much loved mum of Andrew,
Jayne, Nicola and Claire,
a very dear mother-in-law,
cherished grandma and
proud great grandma, sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 2nd November 2020.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors,
for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020