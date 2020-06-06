|
|
|
LYON Joyce Peacefully on 25th May 2020, at Fieldhead Park Nursing Home, Joyce aged 82 years of Dewsbury.
Loving wife of the late Ralph, much loved mum to Carole & Joanne, dear mum in law of Alan & Jim, devoted grandma to Nicky, Vicky, Kate & Emily. Special grandma in law to Hannah, Alex, Scott & Stephen and a cherished great-grandma to Teddy, Brandon, Liam, Holly, DJ & Leah.
A service for the family will be held at Dewsbury Crematorium, followed by at a later date yet to be announced, a service to celebrate the life of Joyce.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020