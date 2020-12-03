|
|
|
NEWSOME JOYCE 1927-2020
Pam, Norman and Amy, Philip and Siobhan would like to convey their sincere thanks to friends and relatives who have sent flowers and messages of condolence. Very special thanks to the staff of Ashworth Grange Care Home for the excellent quality of care over the last two years and the medical staff at Pinderfields Hospital during her final hours. Finally grateful thanks to Herman Tattersfield and Son Funeral Directors for the personal and efficient funeral services.
