|
|
|
PATTERSON Joyce Passed away peacefully in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 24th August 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Rev Harry Patterson and Mabel Patterson. Also a dear cousin
and friend to many.
Private funeral service will
take place on Wednesday
16th September 2020.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers
are gratefully being received for Joyce's chosen charities
in memory of her.
Please contact J Lazenby and
Sons, Tel: 01924 373237
for more information.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020