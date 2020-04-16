Home



Wagstaff Joyce On 3rd April 2020 peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Joyce,
aged 83 years, of Gomersal.

Much loved and sadly missed
Mum of Tracie and David,
Mother-In-Law of Chris and Patricia also a cherished
Grandma, Great-Grandma and
a dear friend to many.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private committal with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date at Gomersal Methodist Church.
Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Apr. 16, 2020
