Crowther nee Herrick
Julie On 17th May 2020, at her home in Mirfield, after a long and dignified battle with MS, aged 58 years, Julie, beloved partner of Peter,
a dear sister, sister in law and auntie, beloved niece of
Auntie Jean, now re-united with her very much loved parents
Harry & Edna Herrick.
A private family
farewell will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 1st June 2020 at 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made to MS Society.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020