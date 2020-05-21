Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Crowther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Crowther

Notice Condolences

Julie Crowther Notice
Crowther nee Herrick
Julie On 17th May 2020, at her home in Mirfield, after a long and dignified battle with MS, aged 58 years, Julie, beloved partner of Peter,
a dear sister, sister in law and auntie, beloved niece of
Auntie Jean, now re-united with her very much loved parents
Harry & Edna Herrick.
A private family
farewell will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 1st June 2020 at 1pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made to MS Society.
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -