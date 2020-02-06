|
|
|
WILTON (née Briggs)
Julie On January 29,
after a short illness,
Julie aged 61 years
(HLTA Maths at St. Bede's and
St. Joseph's Catholic College).
Dearly loved wife of Tom,
much loved mum of
Luke, Daniel and Vicki,
a dear mother-in-law of Steph and Hannah, loving granny of Norah. Much loved daughter of Joan and sister of Lynda and John.
Service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Birstall on
Friday February 14, at 12:00 noon
prior to cremation at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Friends please meet at the church.
No flowers by request but if desired donations in lieu may be given to Cancer Research UK
and Catholic Care.
A plate will be available at the
service for this purpose.
Enquiries to Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd., Tel 01274 571021
www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020