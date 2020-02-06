Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd (Bradford)
470 Great Horton Road
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD7 3HR
01274 571021
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Wilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Wilton

Notice Condolences

Julie Wilton Notice
WILTON (née Briggs)
Julie On January 29,
after a short illness,
Julie aged 61 years
(HLTA Maths at St. Bede's and
St. Joseph's Catholic College).
Dearly loved wife of Tom,
much loved mum of
Luke, Daniel and Vicki,
a dear mother-in-law of Steph and Hannah, loving granny of Norah. Much loved daughter of Joan and sister of Lynda and John.
Service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Birstall on
Friday February 14, at 12:00 noon
prior to cremation at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Friends please meet at the church.
No flowers by request but if desired donations in lieu may be given to Cancer Research UK
and Catholic Care.
A plate will be available at the
service for this purpose.
Enquiries to Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd., Tel 01274 571021
www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -