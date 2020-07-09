|
|
|
BENNETT Nee HAIGH
JUNE On 2nd July 2020,
in hospital, of Dewsbury,
aged 80 years, June,
very much loved wife of Michael,
dearly loved mum
of Mandy and Lee,
dear mother in law
of Karl and Jane,
much loved by her grandchildren
Daniel, Laura, Jade and Luke
and great grandma of Matilda,
beloved sister of Malcolm.
Due to the current restrictions
a private family ceremony
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 13th July 2020 at 1pm.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
tel 01924 454476.
Donations in memory of June
may be made online for
the benefit of the R N I B.
Published in Batley News on July 9, 2020