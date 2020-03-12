Home

June Blamires

Blamires June On 2nd March 2020 aged 72 years of Dewsbury formerly of Cleckheaton and Hightown.
Dearly loved Mum of Matthew and Peter. Also a much loved Grandma of Mia, Lucy and Alice.

The funeral service will take place at Butterfield House,
Private Chapel of Rest, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton BD19 5LT on Thursday 19th March at 10.45am and will be followed by interment at Cleckheaton New Cemetery at 11.30am Would friends please accept this intimation.
Flowers welcome.

Any enquiries David Butterfield Funeral Directors Cleckheaton.
Tel 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020
