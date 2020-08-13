|
Cheney nee Hammer
June On 4th August 2020,
peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne,
aged 65 years, June,
much loved wife of Geoff,
dearly loved mum of Richard and Adam, dear mother-in-law of Sarah and Alicia and beloved grandma of Ella-Rose, Bethany, Courtney, Shannon, Kaitlin, Lily-Jo, Rueben, Isla and Riley.
Funeral service will took place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August 2020
at 12 noon.
Donations in lieu
of flowers in memory of June
may be made online to the Huntington's Disease Association.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 13, 2020