Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Cheney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Cheney

Notice Condolences

June Cheney Notice
Cheney nee Hammer
June On 4th August 2020,
peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne,
aged 65 years, June,
much loved wife of Geoff,
dearly loved mum of Richard and Adam, dear mother-in-law of Sarah and Alicia and beloved grandma of Ella-Rose, Bethany, Courtney, Shannon, Kaitlin, Lily-Jo, Rueben, Isla and Riley.

Funeral service will took place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August 2020
at 12 noon.

Donations in lieu
of flowers in memory of June
may be made online to the Huntington's Disease Association.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -