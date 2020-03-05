|
|
|
Heeley June
(nee Collier) Peacefully on 24th February 2020 after a short illness borne with courage and dignity.
June, aged 73 years, of Liversedge.
The beloved wife of the late Derek and dear sister of the late Brian. Also a dearly loved sister-in-law, auntie and great auntie.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 16th March at 12.30pm.
Would friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please however, if desired, donations in lieu would be appreciated for
The Stroke Association,
for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
At the family's request colourful clothing would be welcome.
For any enquires please contact David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020