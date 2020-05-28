|
|
|
Blackburn nee Oates
Kathleen On 22nd May 2020, at her home in Thornhill, aged 83 years,
Kathleen, beloved wife of David, much loved mum of Paul,
Keith, Neil and Martin,
a dear mother in law, grandma
and great grandma, loving sister of
Glenys, Ian and the late Jean,
a dear sister in law and auntie.
Due to the present
restrictions a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Wednesday 10th June 2020
at 12 noon.
Donations in memory of
Kathleen may be sent to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or
The Forget Me Not
Children's Hospice.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020