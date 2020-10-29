|
BOLT née Laycock
Kathleen On 22nd October 2020, suddenly at her home in Mirfield, formerly of Cottingley, aged 92 years, Kathleen, loving wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mum of Andrea and Christine, very dear mother in law of Christopher and David, proud and loved grandma of Christopher-Andrew, Caroline, Charlotte and Rhianna.
Due to the current guidelines a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday 12th November 2020 at 11.50am. Please contact the Funeral Director George Brooke Ltd for the webcast details.
Family flowers only,
donations in Kathleen's memory may be made online or sent to the Funeral Directors George Brooke Ltd., 14 Sharp Street, Dewsbury (tel 01924 454476) for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020