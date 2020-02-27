|
Gott Kathleen
(nee Hopkins) 10th February, peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital,
of Birstall, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum to Jacqueline, Stephen, Alan and David,
also a beloved grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
St Patrick's RC Church, Birstall on
Friday 6th March at 11:00, followed by burial at Batley Cemetery.
Donations in Kathleen's memory may be made at the service
to Dementia UK.
For more information please tel; 01132532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020