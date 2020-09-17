|
HARGREAVES (nee Wilson)
Kathleen After a long battle with cancer, Kath passed away on 3rd September 2020,
aged 71 years of age.
Kath will be sadly missed by all who knew her, especially by Reg,
her husband and her children, Elaine, Clare, Andrea, Richard and Kevin and all her beloved grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Batley at 12.30pm on Friday 18th September followed by cremation at Dewsbury Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions, attendance is by strict invitation only. Family flowers only but if desired donations may be given in memory of Kathleen to
Yorkshire Cancer, Marie Curie
or Maggies at St.James.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020