The Co-operative Funeralcare Mirfield
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492 219
Kathleen Kirk Notice
KIRK KATHLEEN On 18th August 2020 peacefully
at Hopton Cottage Care Home,
Kathleen aged 96 years of Mirfield.
Much loved and sadly missed Aunt
of Howard, Jonathan and their
families and a dear friend to many.
Due to the current situation a private service will be held.
All flowers are welcome and donations may be made if so desired to St Aiden's RC Church, Mirfield.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home, Mirfield. Tel: 01924 492219
Requiescat In Pace
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020
