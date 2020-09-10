Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Leahy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Leahy

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Leahy Notice
Leahy Kathleen
(nee Tunney) Loving wife of the late George Arthur, beloved mother of Timothy & Jonathan, and dear sister of the late Mary, passed away on Monday
7th September at the age of 92 at her nursing home in Scotland.

Kathleen lived in Cutsyke, Woodkirk, Batley and lately in Newton Stewart, and she will be cremated at a ceremony in Dumfries next week. Close friends and relatives to contact Jonathan Leahy via email for further info and to attend the ceremony under covid regs: [email protected]
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -