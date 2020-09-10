|
Leahy Kathleen
(nee Tunney) Loving wife of the late George Arthur, beloved mother of Timothy & Jonathan, and dear sister of the late Mary, passed away on Monday
7th September at the age of 92 at her nursing home in Scotland.
Kathleen lived in Cutsyke, Woodkirk, Batley and lately in Newton Stewart, and she will be cremated at a ceremony in Dumfries next week. Close friends and relatives to contact Jonathan Leahy via email for further info and to attend the ceremony under covid regs: [email protected]
Published in Batley News on Sept. 10, 2020