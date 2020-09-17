|
PEARSALL Kathleen
(Neé Craven) On Thursday 10th September, peacefully at her home in Heckmondwike,
Kathleen, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Christine and mother-in-law to Richard.
Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 24th September.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Kathleen for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Sept. 17, 2020