Pearsall Kathleen The family of the late
Kathleen Pearsall would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice following their sad loss.
Thanks also to the carers at Kirklees, NHS and Marie Curie;
and to Reverend Mark Hardy for his comforting words at the funeral service.
Finally thanks to Co-operative Funeralcare, Heckmondwike,
for their care and
compassion throughout.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020