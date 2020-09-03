|
|
|
PEARSON
KATHLEEN
(NEE WENCH) On Monday, August 31st
peacefully at Hopton Care Cottage and formerly of Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury aged 90 years.
Kathleen,
beloved wife of the late Fred
and mum of the late David.
Due to current guidelines a
private funeral service will
take place at Dewsbury Moor
Crematorium.
A memorial service will
be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of
Kathleen for the benefit of
Alzheimer's Society
may be sent to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury,
WF13 2EW.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 3, 2020