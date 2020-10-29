|
Rhodes Kathleen
(nee Strang) Peacefully in hospital on the
19th October 2020
after a short illness.
Kathleen, aged 82 years,
of Roberttown.
The beloved wife of Kenneth.
A deeply devoted and dearly loved mum of Julie and Paul, mum-in-law of Trevor and Mandy, grandma of Chloe and Jordan, Kurtis and Harrison.
Also a much loved
sister of David and a very dear
sister-in-law, auntie, great auntie
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take
place at All Saints Church, Roberttown and will be followed by a
private family committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020