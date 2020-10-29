Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Kathleen Rhodes

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Rhodes Notice
Rhodes Kathleen
(nee Strang) Peacefully in hospital on the
19th October 2020
after a short illness.
Kathleen, aged 82 years,
of Roberttown.
The beloved wife of Kenneth.
A deeply devoted and dearly loved mum of Julie and Paul, mum-in-law of Trevor and Mandy, grandma of Chloe and Jordan, Kurtis and Harrison.
Also a much loved
sister of David and a very dear
sister-in-law, auntie, great auntie
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take
place at All Saints Church, Roberttown and will be followed by a
private family committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020
