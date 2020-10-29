|
SMITH Nee HEATON
KATHLEEN Former Mayoress of Dewsbury
and retired teacher of
Chickenley Middle School.
On 20th October 2020,
sadly in hospital, aged 95 years, following so quickly after the loss of her beloved husband Geoffrey, (retired headmaster). Kathleen, wonderful mother to Richard, Martin, Simon, Alison, Amanda, Sarah and Nicholas,
a dear mother in law and very
much loved Nana to all
her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Due to the current guidelines the immediate family will attend a service at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 16th November 2020 at 12 noon.
Those not able to attend are invited to watch the webcast. All enquiries to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors
Tel 01924 454476.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Kathleen may be made online for the benefit of The Children's Heart Surgery Unit at L.G.I and Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020