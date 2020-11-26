|
|
|
SMITH KATHLEEN All the family of the late
Kathleen Smith convey their
most sincere thanks to
all relatives, friends, neighbours
and former pupils, for the kind
expressions of sympathy,
flowers, cards, thoughtful
letters of condolence and
generous donations for the
benefit of Kirkwood Hospice
and the Children's Heart Surgery Fund received following their sad loss of Kathleen.
Grateful thanks to the ambulance Services, staff of A&E,
Ward 12 Yellow team at
Pinderfields Hospital, The Paddock Surgery, Thornhill and George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Driectors,
for their support and care,
also to Mrs C Freeman for her
kind and thoughtful words
of tribute at the funeral service.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 26, 2020