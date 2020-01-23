Home

More Obituaries for Keith Graham
Keith Graham

Notice Condolences

Keith Graham Notice
GRAHAM Keith Suddenly, on Friday 10th January at home, aged 85 years.
Loving husband of Joan, dearly loved father of Nigel, Christine and Caroline and adored grandfather. Will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Keith's life will be held at St James' Church, Heckmondwike on
Monday 27th January at 1.30pm,
followed by private committal.
In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made at the service to benefit British Heart Foundation.
For further enquiries please contact Heckmondwike Co-op Funeralcare, Tel: 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020
