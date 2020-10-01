|
|
|
LIVERSIDGE KEITH On 18 September 2020,
suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital, Keith, aged 84 years of Mirfield.
Much loved husband of the
late Gaynor, devoted dad of Diane, Joanne and Helen,
dear father-in-law of Mark and Simon, cherished grandad of Josie, Georgia, Tom, Sam and Alice and a dear brother to David and Norma, brother in law, uncle and friend to many, who will be missed by all.
Given the current circumstances,
a private service will be held.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors. Tel; 01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020