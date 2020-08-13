|
|
|
Woodhead Keith Peacefully at home on the
5th August 2020 with his family by his side, aged 85 years.
The much loved husband of Shirley, loving dad of
Andrew and Catherine.
Also a dearly loved father-in-law, brother, grandad, great grandad and a friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday 28th August at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, however donations in lieu
may be made direct to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 13, 2020