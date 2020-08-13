Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Woodhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Woodhead

Notice Condolences

Keith Woodhead Notice
Woodhead Keith Peacefully at home on the
5th August 2020 with his family by his side, aged 85 years.
The much loved husband of Shirley, loving dad of
Andrew and Catherine.
Also a dearly loved father-in-law, brother, grandad, great grandad and a friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday 28th August at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, however donations in lieu
may be made direct to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -