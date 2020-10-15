Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Ken Beaumont

Ken Beaumont Notice
Beaumont Ken On the 1st October 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Ken, aged 75 years
of Mirfield.
The loving husband of Christine, much loved dad of Vicky and Lee. An adored grandad and dearly loved brother of Shirley and Doreen, also a good friend to many.
A private family service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 21st October at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, however if desired donations in lieu may be made online or direct to Kirkwood Hospice.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 15, 2020
