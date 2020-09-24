|
LOCKETT Ken Eva and family wish to thank all relatives, friends & neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, lovely thoughts, condolence cards & donations received for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance & St.Peters Church, it is very much appreciated. Thanks for the ongoing support from GP S Lawson and carers from Roche who looked after Ken. Special thanks to Rev. Paul Knight for leading Ken's Service (his last due to retirement) and Rev.John Trevenna for his wonderful eulogy and to Edward & Robert from Bollands Funeral Directors for their kind arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020