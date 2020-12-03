|
|
|
Thompson Ken On Sunday 29th November,
of Heckmondwike,
formerly of Batley,
aged 72 years.
Suddenly yet peacefully
in Dewsbury Hospital.
Ken,
adored and precious husband
of Geraldine,
devoted and loving dad
of Yvonne, Carl, David and Emily
and loving father-in-law
of Daniel.
A private funeral will
take place at
St. James' Church, Heckmondwike.
Donations in memory of Ken for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020