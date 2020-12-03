Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Thompson

Notice Condolences

Ken Thompson Notice
Thompson Ken On Sunday 29th November,
of Heckmondwike,
formerly of Batley,
aged 72 years.

Suddenly yet peacefully
in Dewsbury Hospital.

Ken,
adored and precious husband
of Geraldine,
devoted and loving dad
of Yvonne, Carl, David and Emily
and loving father-in-law
of Daniel.

A private funeral will
take place at
St. James' Church, Heckmondwike.

Donations in memory of Ken for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road, Dewsbury.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -