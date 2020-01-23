Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Dewsbury)
14 Sharp Street
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 1QZ
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Parratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Parratt

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Parratt Notice
PARRATT Kenneth Roy On 11th January 2020,
in hospital, aged 56 years,
Ken, very much loved dad of
Joe, Jess and the late Jack,
beloved grandad of Oscar,
fondly remembered
by Taz and Amanda,
a beloved brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
St John's Church, Dewsbury Moor
on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at 10.30am, followed by interment
at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Dewsbury, or if preferred donations in Ken's memory may be left at church for the benefit
of Church Funds.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -