PARRATT Kenneth Roy On 11th January 2020,
in hospital, aged 56 years,
Ken, very much loved dad of
Joe, Jess and the late Jack,
beloved grandad of Oscar,
fondly remembered
by Taz and Amanda,
a beloved brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
St John's Church, Dewsbury Moor
on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at 10.30am, followed by interment
at Dewsbury Cemetery.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
Dewsbury, or if preferred donations in Ken's memory may be left at church for the benefit
of Church Funds.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020