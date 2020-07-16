Home

McGUIRE
Kevin Barrie On 12th July 2020, at his home
in Soothill, aged 64 years,
Kevin, dearly loved
husband of the late Linda,
much loved dad of Richard and David, dear father in law of Vicki and loving grandad of William and Sophie, beloved brother of David and Elaine also a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.

Following the current guidelines a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 14th August 2020 at 1pm.
Those wishing to be part of
the guard of honour should contact George Brooke Ltd.,
tel 01924 454476.

No flowers by request, donations in Kevin's memory should be made online to the Marie Curie Fund.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020
