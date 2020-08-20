|
|
|
McGUIRE
Kevin Barrie Richard, David and family would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Marie Curie Fund received following
their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to the Dr's & Staff of Grove House Surgery for their support and care and to Mr Daniel Barrington for his comforting words at the funeral service.
Grateful thanks are extended
to all who attended, the guard of honour was a great comfort to all the family, Kevin would
have been so proud.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring and compassionate funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 20, 2020