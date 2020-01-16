|
MALLINSON Laura Laura Mallinson died peacefully
on 4th January 2020,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Mallinson and greatly loved mother to Ann, Jane, Helen, Andrew, Paul and Glyn,
a beloved nana and a much
loved mother in law.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at Trinity Methodist Church, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield on Thursday 30th January
at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations in memory of Laura Mallinson, and for the benefit of Trinity Methodist Church Mirfield, may be placed in the collection plates at the Church or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, 14 Sharp Street, Dewsbury, WF131QZ.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020