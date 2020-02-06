Home

Mallinson Laura The family of Laura Mallinson would like to thank her numerous friends and the congregation at Trinity Methodist Church, Mirfield for their very kind expressions of sympathy, for their cards and for their donations to the Church following the sad loss of a beloved Mother, Grandmother, Nana and
a much loved Mother-in-law.

Thanks must also go to the
medical staff who cared for Laura at a very difficult time and,
in particular, to Ward 15 at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Special thanks to Deacon Al Henry and the Reverend Ray Coates for their words of comfort and the wonderful service of thanksgiving.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020
