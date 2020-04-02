|
|
|
BROOK Leonard Trevor On 16th March 2020 peacefully
at Hartshead Manor Care Home, Trevor aged 87 years
formerly of Mirfield.
Much loved and sadly missed Husband of Dorothy, devoted
Dad of Pamela and Heidi,
dear Father-in-law of John and Brahim, also a cherished
Grandad of Amina, Zinzan, Zaki, Aisha and a good friend to many.
Given the current circumstances there will be a private service and committal for immediate family with a memorial service to be arranged at a later date.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 2, 2020