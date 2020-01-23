|
|
|
Archer Leslie Malcolm On 16th January 2020, at his home in Chickenley, aged 75 years,
Les, loving and much loved husband of the late Sheilagh,
dearly loved dad of Gary and Glenn, brother of David, dear father in law and friend to Linda, Donna and Leeanne, beloved grandad of
Jade, Lauren, Kieran and proud
great-grandad of Addley.
Remembered with love by Jodie, Lily, Brandon, Kelsey and Liam,
a dear brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 31st January 2020 at 2pm.
Please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in Les' memory may be given to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors or placed
in the collection box at the
crematorium for the benefit of
the PSP Association.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020